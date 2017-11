Nov 10 (Reuters) - Biospecifics Technologies Corp:

* Biospecifics Technologies Corp reports Q3 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $6.5 million versus $6.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* As of september 30, 2017, co had cash & cash equivalents & investments of $61.3 million