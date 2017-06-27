BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
June 27 Biostage Inc
* Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 million private placement at market
* Entry into binding MOU with First Pecos for private placement of 9.7 million shares of co's common stock at purchase price of $0.315 per share
* Proceeds of private placement will be used toward advancement of company's development programs
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.