April 6 (Reuters) - Biostage Inc:

* Biostage presents positive preclincal data of cellspan esophageal implant at society for biomaterials 2017 annual meeting and exposition

* Biostage- Data showed cellspan implant carried metabolically active cells that released bioactive molecules involved in mesenchymal cells paracrine function

* Biostage Inc - full mucosal regeneration on inner lumen was observed within a span of 3 months post-implantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: