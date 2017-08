April 20 (Reuters) - Biosyent Inc:

* Biosyent extends in-license agreement for cathejell(r)

* Biosyent Inc - extended its license, distribution and supply agreement with its European partner, Pharmazeutische Fabrik Montavit GES.M.B.H.

* Extensio gives Biosyent Pharma exclusive Canadian rights to cathejell jelly 2 pct product until march 31, 2024