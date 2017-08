May 8 (Reuters) - Biotelemetry Inc

* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag

* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag

* Biotelemetry inc - subject to satisfaction of other conditions, biotelemetry expects transaction to close in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: