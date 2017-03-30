BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination

March 30 (Reuters) - Biotest AG:

* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination

* Biotest ag - Creat Group indicated key parameters of potential combination to be through public tender offer for all common and preference shares of Biotest

* Biotest AG - consideration is 28.50 euros ($30.65) per ordinary share and 19 euros per preference share of Biotest aktiengesellschaft

* Biotest - potential transaction is subject to final negotiations of business combination agreement and agreement with co's majority shareholder OGEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)