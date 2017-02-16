BRIEF-Biotest posts 2016 EBIT in continued operations of 64.4 mln euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Biotest AG

* Revenues of all business areas of Biotest Group reached 610.4 million euros ($648.98 million) in full year 2016 after 589.6 million euros in 2015 (+3.5 pct)

* EBIT-Margin in continued operations increased from 7.0 pct in 2015 to 11.6 pct in 2016

* Biotest Group reports EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in continued operations in amount of 64.4 million euros in full year 2016. This represents an increase of 72.7 pct compared with previous year

* Compared to previous year revenues in continued operations increased by 3.5 pct to 553.1 million euros in 2016 (2015: 534.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)