FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Biotest recalls human albumin and reduces forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 26, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Biotest recalls human albumin and reduces forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Biotest AG:

* Recalls human albumin and reduces forecast

* Performed a batch recall of human albumin (Albiomin(R)) 5 percent and 20 percent Biotest injection solution

* Batches in question had already been quarantined by Biotest on April 13, 2017

* As a precautionary measure, reduces its sales guidance from single-digit growth rate to level of previous year and its EBIT guidance of 46 million euros to 48 million euros ($49.95 million - $52.12 million) by 25 million to 30 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.