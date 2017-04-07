FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Biotest says Chinese investor Creat to make voluntary public takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Biotest AG:

* Chinese strategic investor Creat to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Biotest AG

* Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG announced its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG

* Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent of all ordinary shares as well as regulatory approvals

* To offer for all outstanding ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG for 28.50 euros ($30.30) per ordinary share and 19.00 euros per preference share in an all-cash transaction

* Biotest was informed that Biotest AG's majority shareholder, Ogel GmBH, supports transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

