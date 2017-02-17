BRIEF-Nanosonics says first half sales of $36.1 million, up 33% on prior half
* Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Biotest Ag:
* Proceedings against Biotest have been closed
* Since a provision for this amount has already been recognised in financial year 2016, payment has no effect on result in 2017 financial year
* Besides tax payment already communicated on Nov. 4, 2016, Biotest has paid a corporate fine in amount of 1.0 million euros. Thereby proceedings against Biotest are closed.
* Public prosecution has moreover ceased investigation proceedings against several employees of company
* Proceedings against three managers of Biotest AG, including CFO, continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now does not expect to meet its previous guidance of net profit before tax in excess of $700,00
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral