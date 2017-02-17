Feb 17 Biotest Ag:

* Proceedings against Biotest have been closed

* Since a provision for this amount has already been recognised in financial year 2016, payment has no effect on result in 2017 financial year

* Besides tax payment already communicated on Nov. 4, 2016, Biotest has paid a corporate fine in amount of 1.0 million euros. Thereby proceedings against Biotest are closed.

* Public prosecution has moreover ceased investigation proceedings against several employees of company

* Proceedings against three managers of Biotest AG, including CFO, continue