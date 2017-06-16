Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Biotime Inc:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase from hbl outstanding debt and promissory notes of, and issued by, Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd
* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase from HBL, 96,025 ordinary shares of cell cure held by HBL
* Biotime - agreed to purchase cell cure debt and cell cure shares from HBL with issuance of 4 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share
* Biotime - co will cause cell cure to issue HBL a warrant equal to 5pct of cell cure's issued, outstanding share capital at price per share of $40.5356
* Biotime - on June 15, cell cure entered into a second amended and restated license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services And Development Source text:(bit.ly/2sBU1bt) Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway