BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
June 29 Bioverativ Inc
* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing
* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement provides for a $175 million unsecured, revolving credit facility
* Bioverativ inc - agreement also provides, under certain conditions, co may request borrowing capacity under credit agreement be increased by $300 million
* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement matures on june 28, 2020
* Bioverativ inc - borrowings under credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of acquisition of true north therapeutics inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2splKaS) Further company coverage:
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
* Xunlei ltd - announced that its board appointed Lei Chen as its chief executive officer and director of board, effectively starting from july 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: