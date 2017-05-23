FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bioverativ to acquire True North Therapeutics
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bioverativ to acquire True North Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc-

* Bioverativ to acquire clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology company, True North Therapeutics

* Bioverativ Inc - deal for for an upfront payment of $400 million plus assumed cash

* Bioverativ Inc - true north investors are also eligible to receive additional payments of up to $425 million contingent on achievement of future milestones

* Says the acquisition will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and debt

* Bioverativ Inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire south san francisco-based true north therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

