3 months ago
BRIEF-Biox extends bridge note
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 12:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Biox extends bridge note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Biox Corp:

* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group

* Proposal where CFFI Group would acquire all common shares of company not owned by CFFI Group for consideration of C$1.23 per share

* Board of directors has determined to proceed with negotiating definitive transaction agreements for proposed transaction

* Board formed a special committee of independent directors at outset of discussions with CFFI Group to review acquisition proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

