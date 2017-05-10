FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
May 10, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results, a return to profitability and continued operational success

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says record quarterly average production of 61,662 boe/d, a 47% increase from 41,958 boe/d in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly FFO $0.26/basic common share

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 annual average production 70,000 - 74,000 boe/d

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 Q4 average production 80,000 - 82,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

