BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

May 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results, a return to profitability and continued operational success

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says record quarterly average production of 61,662 boe/d, a 47% increase from 41,958 boe/d in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly FFO $0.26/basic common share

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 annual average production 70,000 - 74,000 boe/d

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 Q4 average production 80,000 - 82,000 boe/d