5 months ago
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy says expects Q1 average production to be about 62,000 boe/d
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy says expects Q1 average production to be about 62,000 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces filing of its 2016 year end disclosure documents, highlights of its montney/doig resource assessment and retirement of senior executive

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - 2017 Q1 average production is forecast to be approximately 62,000 boe/d

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - Birchcliff confirms its 2017 annual average production guidance of 70,000 to 74,000 boe/d

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - confirms 2017 Q4 average production guidance of 80,000 to 82,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

