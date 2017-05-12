BRIEF-Bird Construction announces qtrly loss per share $0.03

May 12 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc

* Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results

* Bird Construction Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Bird Construction Inc says earnings in Q1 of 2017 were negatively impacted by low volume of industrial work completed

* Qtrly construction revenue $309.8 million versus $338.3 million

* Bird Construction Inc says in Q1 of 2017, company secured $421.3 million of new contract awards and change orders

* Backlog of $1,248.5 million for company at March 31, 2017, compared with $1,137.0 million at December 31, 2016