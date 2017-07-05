July 5 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp:

* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces consummation of over-allotment exercise in connection with its initial public offering

* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp - option units were sold at offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $7.9 million to company

* Bison capital Acquisition Corp - underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised over-allotment option in full to purchase 787,500 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: