FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bitauto posts Q4 adj. net profit per ADS $0.03
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bitauto posts Q4 adj. net profit per ADS $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd

* Bitauto announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue RMB 1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.63 billion

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - net loss in Q4 of 2016 was RMB105.1 million compared to a net loss of RMB312.8 million in corresponding period in 2015

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd says basic and diluted net loss per ADS in Q4 of 2016 was $0.39

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd- currently expects to generate revenue in range of RMB1.48 billion to RMB1.53 billion in Q1 of 2017

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - appointment of Andy Zhang, Bitauto's president, to company's board of directors, effective ‪on March 1, 2017

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd qtrly non-GAAP net profit per ADS $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.