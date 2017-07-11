Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Telkom at 'BBB-', Outlook Positive
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sovereign Caps Ratings: Telkom's IDRs are constrained by the Indonesian sovereign (BBB-/Positive) due to the state's majority shareholding of 52.1% as o