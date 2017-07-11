July 11 BizConf Telecom Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 13.3 percent, or to be 14 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (16.2 million yuan)

* Says payment of listing promotion as main reason for the forecast

