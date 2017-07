July 14 (Reuters) - BJ Services Inc

* BJ Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of class A common stock - SEC filing

* BJ Services Inc - Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse are underwriters to IPO ‍​

* BJ Services Inc - have applied to list class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BJS"

* BJ Services Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source: (bit.ly/2vmg9nD)