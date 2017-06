June 23 (Reuters) -

* DGAP-WpUG takeover offer;

* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says has offered to buy Oldenburgische Landesbank AG for a notional amount of 2.6 Euro

* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says BKB Beteiligungsholding & Allianz Deutschland have signed a share sale & purchase agreement relating to 20.975 million OLB-shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: