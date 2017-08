April 4 (Reuters) - BKS BANK AG:

* Generated a consolidated net profit before taxes of 49.8 million euros ($53.01 million) in 2016

* FY common equity tier 1 ratio improved by 80 basis points to 12.6% after 11.8% in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2oxDxys

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)