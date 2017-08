May 26 (Reuters) - BKS BANK AG:

* Q1 NET PROFIT UP 32.1% TO EUR 11.3 MILLION‍​

* Q1 NET COMMISSION INCOME OF EUR 13.3 MILLION WAS 2.8% HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RISK PROVISIONS SLIGHTLY UP TO EUR 28.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)