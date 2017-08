March 16 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* FY operating profit of 384 million Swiss francs ($384.23 million) and a 13 percent higher profit margin of 322 million francs

* Proposes dividend of 1.60 francs per share

* Proposes dividend of 1.60 francs per share

* FY total output 2,862 million francs, up 8 pct