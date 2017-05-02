May 2 black-and-white Capital
* black-and-white capital calls for change at Etsy
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance
flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
* Says necessity of exploring strategic alternatives in
order to maximize value for all shareholders
* Sees company's intrinsic value approaching $30 per share
with operational improvements
* Says for past several months, black-and-white has
attempted to engage in a private dialogue with Etsy's board
* Believes it is board's fiduciary duty to immediately
consider all strategic alternatives available, including
possible sale of entire co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: