May 8, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Black Diamond Q1 adjusted EPS $0.02 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Inc:

* Black Diamond Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $41.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to anticipate its fiscal year 2017 sales to grow to approximately $153 to $158 million

* Black Diamond - continues to expect gross margin in fiscal 2017 to be up about 300 to 400 basis points; sees about $2.5 million in capital expenditures in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

