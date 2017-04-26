BRIEF-Black Knight Financial amends credit facility

April 26 (Reuters) - Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Black Knight Financial Services announces second amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement and redemption of 5.75% senior notes due 2023

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc says its unit entered into a second amendment to its senior secured credit facility

* Black Knight Financial Services -pursuant to second amendment aggregate principal amount of term a loan facility is increased by $300.0 million to $1,030.0 million

* Black Knight Financial Services - pursuant to amendmentaggregate commitments under revolving credit facility are increased by $100.0 million to $500.0 million

* Black Knight Financial - pursuant amendment maturity date for both term a loan facility & revolving facility is extended by about 2 yrs to feb. 25, 2022