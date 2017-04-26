FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Black Knight Financial amends credit facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Black Knight Financial amends credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Black Knight Financial Services announces second amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement and redemption of 5.75% senior notes due 2023

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc says its unit entered into a second amendment to its senior secured credit facility

* Black Knight Financial Services -pursuant to second amendment aggregate principal amount of term a loan facility is increased by $300.0 million to $1,030.0 million

* Black Knight Financial Services - pursuant to amendmentaggregate commitments under revolving credit facility are increased by $100.0 million to $500.0 million

* Black Knight Financial - pursuant amendment maturity date for both term a loan facility & revolving facility is extended by about 2 yrs to feb. 25, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.