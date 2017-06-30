BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources to sell two car rent firms for at least 189.5 mln yuan
June 30 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd
June 30Black Peony Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
