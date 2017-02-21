BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals announces Farmout agreement substantially reducing future working interest capital requirements

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals lp:

* Black Stone Minerals LP - expects farmout agreement to reduce its capital obligations by approximately $35 million in 2017

* Black Stone Minerals LP announces farmout agreement substantially reducing future working interest capital requirements

* Black Stone Minerals LP - during first three phases of agreement, canaan will commit on and fund 80% of black stone's drilling and completion costs

* Black Stone expects farmout agreement to reduce its capital obligations by an average of $40-$50 million annually after 2017