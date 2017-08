April 3 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud acquires market leading scholarship management platform AcademicWorks

* Blackbaud Inc - in short term, Blackbaud will continue to sell AcademicWorks as a stand-alone solution

* Blackbaud Inc - all AcademicWorks staff is expected to transition to Blackbaud