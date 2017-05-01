FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackbaud Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
May 1, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Blackbaud Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $183.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.9 million

* Blackbaud Inc - qtrly non-GAAP organic revenue growth of 7.4%

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $775 million to $795 million

* Blackbaud inc - reaffirms 2017 full year financial guidance

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.06 to $2.18

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $787.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

