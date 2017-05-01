BRIEF-Blackbaud Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

May 1 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $183.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.9 million
* Blackbaud Inc - qtrly non-GAAP organic revenue growth of 7.4%
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $775 million to $795 million
* Blackbaud inc - reaffirms 2017 full year financial guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.06 to $2.18
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $787.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: