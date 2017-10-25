BRIEF-Blackbaud Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc:

* Blackbaud inc sees fy ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $2.12 to $2.20​ ​

* Blackbaud announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $195.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.4 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackbaud inc sees fy 2017 ‍non-gaap revenue of $785 million to $795 million​

* Blackbaud inc sees fy ‍non-gaap income from operations of $159 million to $165 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $788.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S