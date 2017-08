April 25 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc:

* Says CEO Michael Gianoni's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $11.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Says CEO Michael Gianoni's FY 2016 total compensation includes $4.3 million of stock awards versus $10.1 million of stock awards in fy 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2pdW00W) Further company coverage: