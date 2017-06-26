BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform JustGiving
* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for purchase price of £95 million
* Blackbaud Inc - Blackbaud expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for aggregate purchase price of £95 million
* Blackbaud Inc - Closing of transaction is anticipated to occur at conclusion of a customary regulatory review in U.K.
* Says two companies have entered into definitive acquisition agreement which will undergo customary regulatory review in U.K.
* Blackbaud - JustGiving staff expected to transition to Blackbaud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction