Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 BlackBerry Ltd
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target, adds "I intend to do that"
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says he has no plan to sell company in short term Further company coverage:
