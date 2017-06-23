June 23 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of
$1.23
* Blackberry Ltd - Q1 non-GAAP total software and services
revenues of $169 million; GAAP company total software and
services revenues of $160 million
* Reports Q1 non-GAAP total revenue of $244 million; Q1 GAAP
total revenue of $235 million
* Blackberry Ltd - outlook for fiscal 2018 is unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $264.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 67%; Q1 gaap gross
margin of 64%
* Blackberry Ltd - total cash balance increased to $2.6
billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter
* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP
basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year
* Blackberry Ltd - "we expect growth at or above the overall
market in software and services" in 2018
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $987.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
