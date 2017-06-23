June 23 Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23

* Blackberry Ltd - Q1 non-GAAP total software and services revenues of $169 million; GAAP company total software and services revenues of $160 million

* Reports Q1 non-GAAP total revenue of $244 million; Q1 GAAP total revenue of $235 million‍​‍​

* Blackberry Ltd - outlook for fiscal 2018 is unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 67%; Q1 gaap gross margin of 64%

* Blackberry Ltd - total cash balance increased to $2.6 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter

* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year

* Blackberry Ltd - "we expect growth at or above the overall market in software and services" in 2018

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $987.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S