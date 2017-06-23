WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Blackberry:
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $244 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
