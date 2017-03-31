FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09
March 31, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry reports Q4 fiscal 2017 results above analyst consensus revenue and EPS estimates

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $297 million versus I/B/E/S view $288.4 million

* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for full year

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackberry Ltd qtrly non GAAP total revenue $297 million versus $487 million last year

* Blackberry - Q4 non-GAAP company total software and services revenues of $193 million; Q4 GAAP company total software and services revenues of $182 million

* Qtrly GAAP gross margin of 60pct

* Says Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of 65pct

* Blackberry Ltd - total cash, cash equivalents, short-term, long-term investments increased by $89 million to approximately $1.7 billion as of Feb 28, 2017

* Blackberry Ltd -"looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we expect to grow at or above overall market in our software business"

* Says expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for full year 2018

* Blackberry Ltd qtrly GAAP total revenue $286 million versus $464 million last year

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $976.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $288.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

