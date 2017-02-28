FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
February 28, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Blackbird Energy Inc :

* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million

* Offering will consist of up to 110.0 million common shares of company at a price of $0.55 per common share

* Offering to consist of up to 25.8 million shares to be issued on "CEE flow-through" basis at price of $0.64/CEE flow-through share

* Offering will also consist of up to 6.8 million common shares at a price of $0.59 per CDE flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

