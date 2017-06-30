June 29 Blackbird Energy Inc

* Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Blackbird energy inc says q3 revenue of $3.3 million during three months ended April 30, 2017;

* Qtrly produced 4.9 mmcf/d of natural gas, 708 bbls/d of condensate, and 69 bbls/d of NGLs

* Says Q3 earnings per share $0.00

