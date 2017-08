March 16 (Reuters) - Blackbird Energy Inc

* Blackbird energy inc. To acquire elmworth/pipestone lands, increasing montney land holdings to 116 gross sections (100.9 net), and announces results of 2017 agm

* Blackbird energy inc - entered into a binding agreement with knowledge energy inc for total consideration of 1.9 million blackbird common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: