BRIEF-Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A shares
* Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A common stock by selling stockholders
April 27 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
* Blackhawk Network Holdings -entered into a first amendment to credit agreement that amends co's amended and restated credit agreement dated July 27, 2016
* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to first amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum consolidated total leverage ratio co is required to maintain
* Blackhawk Network - pursuant to amendment, extend expiration date of commitment of lenders holding to provide term loans from April 28, 2017 to Jan. 12, 2018 - sec filing
* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum amount of specific co permitted to make in a fiscal year to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, May 4 SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.