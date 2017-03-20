FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackhawk Network, JANA announce addition of two directors to board
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Blackhawk Network, JANA announce addition of two directors to board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc and Jana Partners announce addition of two new independent directors to board

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - Jerry Ulrich, company's chief financial officer, announced that he plans to retire by end of this year

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - two new directors will be Robert Henske and Jeffrey H. Fox

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - company has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Ulrich

* Company will add two new independent directors to board of directors, effective no later than April 24, 2017

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - company also reaffirmed all previous 2017 guidance.

* Board will increase to thirteen members from current eleven

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - has made certain changes to its compensation practices that will result in a lower dilution rate for 2017

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - under agreement with Jana, co will also form a cost savings committee that will evaluate all options for increasing cost savings

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - cost savings committee will be comprised of four members, two of whom will be new directors

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - intends to restructure equity compensation for company's named executive officers beginning in 2018

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - in connection with appointments, Blackhawk and Jana have entered into a cooperation agreement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

