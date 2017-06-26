Fitch: Higher Price Competition for China's Private Auto Brands
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 26 (Fitch) Chinese proprietary auto brands face increased price competition amid 2017's weak auto market, as signalled by price cuts in the previous few months to boost retail demand and help dealers destock, says Fitch Ratings. This will lead to further brand polarisation and dampen the profitability of weaker brands. Chang'an Automobile lowered its retail prices across different models in late-May 2017, follow