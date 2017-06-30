BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Blackpearl Resources Inc
* Blackpearl announces $75 million senior secured second lien note financing and amendments to existing credit facilities
* Blackpearl Resources Inc says notes were issued at par and bear interest at 8.00 pct per year, payable quarterly in arrears, and mature on june 30, 2020
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes will initially be used to repay amounts outstanding under existing credit facilities
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - company also amended its existing credit facilities with its banking syndicate
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - amendments include an increase in borrowing base amount from $117.5 million to $120 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes will also be used to fund construction of expansion of onion lake thermal project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.