May 3 Blackpearl Resources Inc
* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2017 financial and
operating results
* Qtrly production averaged 10,753 barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) per day
* Planning to spend between $185 and $190 million on capital
projects, down from our initial guidance of $200 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc FY funds flow from operations is
expected to be between $55 and $60 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - anticipate oil and gas
production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017,
unchanged from initial guidance
* Target for initial steam injection for second phase is
mid-2018
* Oil production will be impacted during q2 as a result of a
facility turnaround and inspection in may
* Blackpearl Resources Inc qtrly oil and gas revenue - gross
of $37.2 million versus $13 million
