5 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment says issued notices to holders of its notes
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment says issued notices to holders of its notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Blackrock Capital Investment Corp

* Blackrock capital investment corp - on march 15, 2017, co issued notices to holders of its 6.60% senior secured notes, series b, due january 18, 2018

* Blackrock capital investment corp - company will prepay all $17 million in aggregate principal amount of notes on april 17, 2017 - sec filing

* Blackrock capital investment corp - notes will be prepaid at 100% of principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from january 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

