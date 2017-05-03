BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 3 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp
* Qtrly GAAP net investment income of $0.20 per share
* Qtrly basic earnings $ 0.20 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.