BRIEF-Blackrock expands infrastructure presence in Colombia

May 25 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock expands infrastructure presence in colombia

* Blackrock says launches the colombia infrastructure debt fund, the firm’s first infrastructure investment vehicle in colombia

* Blackrock Inc says infrastructure investment in latin america on behalf of local and international clients is a "strategic priority" for blackrock

* Blackrock Says Luis Carlos Nuñez has joined Blackrock’S Colombia team as head of Blackrock’S Colombia infrastructure debt business Further company coverage: