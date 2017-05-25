FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock expands infrastructure presence in Colombia
May 25, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock expands infrastructure presence in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock expands infrastructure presence in colombia

* Blackrock says launches the colombia infrastructure debt fund, the firm’s first infrastructure investment vehicle in colombia

* Blackrock Inc says infrastructure investment in latin america on behalf of local and international clients is a "strategic priority" for blackrock

* Blackrock Says Luis Carlos Nuñez has joined Blackrock’S Colombia team as head of Blackrock’S Colombia infrastructure debt business Further company coverage:

